Croatia defeats Japan in penalty kicks

Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 in penalty kicks in their Round of 16 match on Monday night in Qatar to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The two sides battled into extra time with a goal apiece during regulation and the game could not be decided in the extra session.

The Asian powerhouse was looking to continue its momentum after winning the group that featured European giants Germany and Spain. But Croatia ended their run and will continue to play.