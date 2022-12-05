English
World Cup day 16: Croatia beats Japan in PKs

Joey Leizerowitz

i24NEWS Qatar 2022 World Cup Correspondent

The World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha, Qatar on December 5, 2022.
Japan takes on Croatia followed by Brazil vs. South Korea

Croatia defeats Japan in penalty kicks

Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 in penalty kicks in their Round of 16 match on Monday night in Qatar to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The two sides battled into extra time with a goal apiece during regulation and the game could not be decided in the extra session.

The Asian powerhouse was looking to continue its momentum after winning the group that featured European giants Germany and Spain. But Croatia ended their run and will continue to play.

