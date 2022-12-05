'Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete'

Nike said Monday it has parted ways with Kyrie Irving after the NBA star sparked a firestorm by posting a link to an antisemitic film.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete," a spokesman for the company told AFP.

The sponsorship deal came under pressure last month, when the sportswear giant suspended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets' point guard.

That came after the team suspended Irving for at least five games citing his "failure to disavow antisemitism" either on social media or in meetings with reporters.

Irving had been under scrutiny since a social media post in which he offered a link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" ​​-- a 2018 film widely condemned for containing a range of antisemitic tropes.