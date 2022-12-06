World Cup day 17: Morocco defeats Spain in PKs
Morocco becomes first Arab team to advance to World Cup quarterfinals
Israel's Defense Minister Gantz congratulates Morocco
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz congratulated Morocco on their historic win over Spain in penalty kicks at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday. Gantz wrote: "Mabrouk (congratulations in Arabic) to our Moroccan friends on their major win!"
Israel and Morocco normalized relations two years ago as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords and have increased diplomatic, economic, cultural and military ties since then.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Morocco defeats Spain in penalty kicks
Morocco beat Spain in penalty kicks on Tuesday in Qatar to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the first Arab country to still be alive at this stage of the tournament.
Separated by only the Strait of Gibraltar, neighbors Spain and Morocco battled in a tense match, going into extra time scoreless. The game could not be decided in overtime despite some excellent chances by Spain. That is when a heroic effort by Morocco's goalie Yassine Bounou propelled the north African country to the next round 3-0 in penalties, sending Spain's loyal supporters home disappointed and making more history in Qatar.
A watch party was held at the Moroccan embassy in Tel Aviv and i24NEWS reporter Alec Pollard was there with the post-match frenzy caught on camera as Moroccan supporters went wild with the win. Watch the craziness below!
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .