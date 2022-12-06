Morocco defeats Spain in penalty kicks

Morocco beat Spain in penalty kicks on Tuesday in Qatar to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the first Arab country to still be alive at this stage of the tournament.

Separated by only the Strait of Gibraltar, neighbors Spain and Morocco battled in a tense match, going into extra time scoreless. The game could not be decided in overtime despite some excellent chances by Spain. That is when a heroic effort by Morocco's goalie Yassine Bounou propelled the north African country to the next round 3-0 in penalties, sending Spain's loyal supporters home disappointed and making more history in Qatar.

A watch party was held at the Moroccan embassy in Tel Aviv and i24NEWS reporter Alec Pollard was there with the post-match frenzy caught on camera as Moroccan supporters went wild with the win. Watch the craziness below!