Preparations underway for Argentina-France World Cup final

Superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé to clash in Qatar with hopes of hoisting the trophy on Sunday night

The big Argentina-France World Cup final in Qatar is set for Sunday.

Not to be forgotten ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the powerhouse teams, the third place consolation match took place on Saturday as Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1.

The usual mind games are playing themselves out before Argentina and France take the pitch at Lusail Stadium north of the capital Doha at 6 p.m. local time, with each team trying to get in the heads of their opponent. France are saying that they have a special plan for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, while Argentina says that they have a special plan for France.

Both France and Argentina have won the World Cup twice already but France has experienced more recent success -- in the past 25 years this will be the fourth time in which Les Bleus appear in a World Cup final. France won the tournament four years ago in Russia. France is looking to become the first team to repeat as champs since in Brazil in 1962, 60 years ago.

Argentina meanwhile has waited 36 years to win the title again. The last time was in 1986 led by the late Diego Maradona. This time around they are led by Messi in what is his final World Cup. Some say he is the best in history, while others say that he is still missing a World Cup title to be up there with greats such as Maradona.

The South Americans are very confident -- after losing their first match against Saudi Arabia in Qatar, they have won five straight in impressive fashion. They lost the World Cup final to Germany in 2014 in Brazil and are looking for a different result in Qatar. A year ago, they won the Copa America by beating Brazil in the final on Brazilian soil.

With the storied soccer histories of the two countries, it all comes down to 90 minutes plus stoppage time and maybe even more time on the pitch if they are tied at the end of regulation.