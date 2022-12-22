NBA: Detroit Pistons wish 'Happy Hanukkah' to Kyrie Irving

The Pistons apparently wanted to poke fun at Irving, who recently promoted an antisemitic movie

American basketball club, the Detroit Pistons, wished Kyrie Irving a "Happy Hanukkah" at the reception of his Brooklyn Nets team.

The display appeared facing Irving when he was on the free throw line. In addition to the Hanukkah reference, the display board alternately showed a spinning globe. The Pistons apparently wanted to poke fun at Irving, who recently promoted an antisemitic movie, and claimed the Earth was flat.

The player was suspended for eight games after posting a link to the controversial documentary. He initially refused to apologize and saw his contract with Nike terminated.

"I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race," he later said.

The Detroit Pistons are the team of practicing Jewish basketball player Ryan Turell, who plays for its affiliated minor league club Motor City Cruise. The team offered kosher hot dogs at the Cruise arena, and organized a Jewish heritage evening.