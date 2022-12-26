FIFA Women's World Cup: Palestinian referee selected for the first time

Heba Saadia will be an assistant referee for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand

A female Palestinian referee was selected for the first time to officiate next year's FIFA Women's World Cup matches, according to Arab media sources.

The world's soccer governing body said Heba Saadia will act as an assistant referee during the competition, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1606684740890894337 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The event itself will also make history as the first Women's World Cup to be set in the Southern Hemisphere and the first to be held in two countries. The event will also be the first to include 32 teams - the 2019 event in France featured 24 teams - and will be the first FIFA senior-level competition for men or women held in two confederations.

Saadia was an assistant referee at the Women's Asian Cup held in India from January 20 to February 6, 2022.

She had a busy slate of tournaments throughout the year. Saadia was an assistant referee at the men's U-21 Maurice Revello tournament, which took place in France in the department of Bouches-du-Rhône from May 29 to June 12. She then refereed the 2022 AFC Cup group stage hosted in Vietnam by the Asian Football Confederation from June 24 to 30. Saadia most recently was an assistant referee at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup held from August 10 to 28 in Costa Rica.

The United States has won the FIFA Women's World Cup a leading four times, including the most recent event in 2019 in France.

A Palestinian team was not fielded at the most recent men's World Cup in Qatar, but many fans and players showed support for the Palestinians with the ubiquitous display of the Palestinian flag.