Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82, after battling cancer

Brazilian soccer icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the "beautiful game," died at the age of 82, his family said Thursday.

"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, Pele is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups - 1958, 1962, and 1970. Nicknamed "O Rei" (The King), he scored more than 1,000 goals in one of the most storied careers in sport, before retiring in 1977.

He had been in increasingly fragile health, battling kidney problems and colon cancer - undergoing surgery for the latter in September 2021, followed by chemotherapy.

Samba soccer

Born October 23, 1940, in Brazil's southeastern city of Tres Coracoes, Edson Arantes do Nascimento - Pele's real name - grew up selling peanuts on the street to help his impoverished family get by. He was soon given the nickname Pele, for his mispronunciation of Bile, the name of a goalkeeper at Vasco de Sao Lourenco, where his soccer player father once played.

Pele dazzled from the age of 15 when he started playing professionally with Santos. He led the club to a flurry of titles, including back-to-back Intercontinental Cups, against Benfica in 1962 and AC Milan in 1963.

Known for his genius with the ball, he epitomized the sublime style of play called "samba football" in Brazil, where he was declared a "national treasure."

Beyond his records, he will be remembered for revolutionizing the sport, his ever-present number 10 on his back. The first global soccer star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, tapping his preternatural athleticism despite his relatively small size.

He also played with heart, visible in the iconic black-and-white footage of the 17-year-old phenom bursting into tears after helping Brazil to its first World Cup title, in 1958. Eight years earlier, seeing his father cry when Brazil lost the 1950 World Cup final at home to Uruguay, he had promised to bring the trophy home one day.

Sports royalty

Pele reached the pinnacle of his greatness at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the first broadcast in color, where he starred on what many consider the greatest team of all time.

His reign extended beyond the pitch, with gigs as a movie star, singer, and later sports minister - one of the first black cabinet members in Brazil. But he faced criticism at times in Brazil for remaining quiet on social issues and racism, and for what some saw as his haughty, vain personality.