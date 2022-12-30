Cristiano Ronaldo signs multi-million deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr

Saudi club believe the Portuguese star's move will the country's top tier professional league to another level

Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday completed his signing in a deal worth upwards of $200 million a year with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

The forward, who left Manchester United by mutual consent last month following a controversial interview, was linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia since the World Cup in Qatar.

The Saudi club's supporters consider the Portuguese star's move as not only beneficial to their club, but also to their country's top tier professional league.

Part of his role as an ambassador will be to help Saudi Arabia's joint bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup, it has been claimed.