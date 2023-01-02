Brazilians pay tribute to ‘king of soccer’ Pele

'He took Brazil overseas. The country is well-known because of him. He’s all good'

A final emotional goodbye to the "king of soccer" – Pele.

Family, friends, and fans in Brazil began paying their respects to the soccer legend with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. The three-time World Cup winner, widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time, died last week at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Hundreds of fans lined up Monday morning to file through the Vila Belmiro, home to Pele's longtime club Santos, where the coffin bearing the remains of "O Rei" (The King) was displayed in the center of the field.

“Pele, you’ll never be gone. You’re in my heart,” said Pele fan Antonio Carlos.

“Mission accomplished for an international idol like Pele. He took Brazil overseas. The country is well-known because of him. He’s all good,“ soccer fan Jorge Assena said.

The 16,000-seat, oceanside stadium opened its doors for a 24-hour wake, to be followed by a funeral procession through the streets of Santos tomorrow, before he is buried in a private ceremony with his family.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among the first to arrive for the service and said he would ask every country to name a stadium after Pele, the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player.

"Pele is eternal," Infantino told reporters. "FIFA will certainly honor the 'king' as he deserves. We have asked all football associations in the world to pay a minute of silence before every game and will also ask them, 211 countries, to name a stadium after Pele. Future generations must know and remember who Pele was."

As part of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's last deeds in office, he declared three days of mourning in Pele's honor.