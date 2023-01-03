NFL player collapses, receives CPR during Buffalo-Cincinnati game

NFL postpones game as safety Damar Hamlin in 'critical condition' after making a tackle, collapsing seconds later

The National Football League (NFL) suspended Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game in Cincinatti, Ohio, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed following a tackle, requiring him to receive CPR on the field before he was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," the NFL said. "He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

At 8:55 pm Eastern Time, in the first quarter of gameplay, Hamlin was seen getting up after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, but fell to the ground seconds later, motionless.

Players from both teams were visibly shaken as medical professionals administered aid to Hamlin for nearly 20 minutes, including CPR. ESPN has said Hamlin also received oxygen. An ambulance arrived on the field minutes after the incident to bring him to a hospital. Some players were seen weeping, with the teams kneeling and praying before going in to their respective locker rooms.

The 24-year-old Hamlin, who played at the University of Pittsburgh, was chosen by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He started this year.