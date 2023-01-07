Saudi Arabia gets first female international soccer referee

Anoud Al-Asmari, 34, will be tasked with officiating men's as well as women's matches

Soccer's governing body appointed its first female international referee from Saudi Arabia, under a year after the Gulf kingdom debuted its national women’s team and days after the historic signature of Cristiano Ronaldo by a local club.

Anoud Al-Asmari's international badge is the latest in a series of soccer-related triumphs by the oil-rich Saudis, who lured 37-year-old Ronaldo—one of the undisputed greats of the men's game—to play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and are weighing a World Cup co-hosting bid.

"I am happy to be the first Saudi female referee to receive the international badge in the history of Saudi sports," Asmari was quoted as saying. She is one of eight Saudis on the international panel announced by FIFA.

Asked how she would feel about officiating a men's game, Asmari, 34, said she wouldn't give it any thought until it was approved by the Saudi FA. Despite Saudi Arabia's conservatism, opportunities have started to open up in women's sport including a women's football league that started in November 2021.

The first Saudi women's national team, coached by German veteran Monica Stapp, beat the Seychelles 2-0 in their maiden official match last February.