Cristiano Ronaldo to make Saudi debut against Lionel Messi and PSG

Don't worry PSG supporters, Messi isn't following the Portuguese superstar to the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face off in Saudi Arabia, and don't worry Paris Saint-Germain supporters, Messi isn't following the Portuguese superstar to the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's first match in Saudi Arabia since his big move to Al Nassr will be against the the Parisian super club, as the Portuguese superstar will take part in a friendly match between a mixed Al Nassr/Al Hilal side and PSG.

The Qatar owned-French club have announced that they will travel to Doha on January 17, before heading to the Saudi capital for the friendly match at the King Fahd Stadium.

Ronaldo's debut at Al Nassr was supposed to have taken place in the club's 2-0 victory at home against Al-Tai, but a two match suspension handed to him by the English Premier League while he was at Manchester United at the end of 2022 means his first taste of Saudi football will be in the friendly.

"It (his debut) won’t be with the Al Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al Hilal and Al Nassr," Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia said at a press conference.

"As the coach of Al Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match. For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later."

The friendly in Riyadh could be the last on-field chapter of the historic Messi v Ronaldo rivalry that dominated global soccer over the last decade.

The two superstars have won a combined 12 Ballon d'Or's, given to the best player on the planet, as well as winning countless titles at the biggest clubs in Europe. The player matchup was also at the center of the historic El Classico rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona for almost a decade.

Fabrice Coffrini (AFP) Lionel Messi (R) holds his trophy as he shakes hands with Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi, who you might have heard recently won his first ever FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, has returned to training with PSG and is expected to play a part in the match.

Despite reports before the World Cup that Messi was close to signing a pre-contract to join Inter Miami of Major League Soccer in 2023, multiple reports now say that the World Cup winner will sign a one-year extension to prolong his stay in the French capital.