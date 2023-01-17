Australian Open: Djokovic, Rudd storm into second round

'I feel really happy that I'm back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career'

Novak Djokovic and Casper Rudd advanced to the Australian Open second round on Tuesday, amid the Serbian tennis legend’s bid for a 10th Open title while the Norwegian second seed looks to become the world’s number one.

Fourth seed Djokovic, who was banned from last year’s tournament and deported from Australia, received a rousing reception before he swept past Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena. After not being able to play last year over his Covid vaccination stance, there were concerns over how he might be received by fans in Melbourne – which endured lengthy lockdowns during the height of the pandemic.

"Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception that I could only dream of," said Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 22nd major title. "I feel really happy that I'm back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career.”

On another court, world number three Rudd battled through Czech Tomas Machac in a match that finished after 1:00 am local time.

"It's been a long day," said Ruud, whose build-up suffered an unexpected blow when he lost his first match at the Auckland Classic warm-up tournament. "I'm very eager to hopefully have a good tournament and this was a good start, a tough one.”

In Djokovic's absence last year, long-time rival Rafael Nadal won the title to claim a 21st Grand Slam which he stretched to 22 at the French Open. Djokovic won Wimbledon to take his haul to 21 and he has made no secret about wanting more.

Extra motivation comes from attempting to become just the third player in history to win at least 10 titles at a single Grand Slam. Only Nadal – with 14 at Roland Garros – and Margaret Court – who won 11 Australian Open singles titles – have more.