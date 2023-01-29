Djokovic wins tenth Australian Open, ranks first in ATP

The 35-year-old Serb won the first set 6-3 and the second set 7-6

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the tenth Australian Open on Sunday, regaining his status as number one in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Djokovic played against Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, beating him and closing in on a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown. The 35-year-old Serb won the first set 6-3 and the second set 7-6. There is a total prize pot of roughly $53.6 million for the Australian Open 2023.

This win comes after Djokovic was banned from last year’s tournament and deported from Australia due to his vaccination status. There were concerns over how he might be received by fans in Melbourne – which endured lengthy lockdowns during the height of the pandemic.

MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023.

"Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception that I could only dream of," said Djokovic upon his return. "I feel really happy that I'm back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career.”

Djokovic and his family came under scrutiny when his father, Srdjan Djokovic, was filmed taking a photograph with a spectator wearing a "Z" symbol T-shirt and holding a Russian flag with a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin's face. “It has got to me, of course,” said Novak Djokovic. “I was not aware of it till last night. Then, of course, I was not pleased to see that."

“My father, my whole family, and myself, have been through several wars during the ‘90s. As my father put in a statement, we are against the war, we never will support any violence or any war. We know how devastating that is for the family, for people in any country that is going through the war.”