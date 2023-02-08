‘King James’: LeBron breaks NBA all-time scoring record

James says he expects to continue playing for at least two more seasons

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, nicknamed King, broke the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday.

James became the most prolific scorer in history during a match against Oklahoma City Thunder. After he nailed a 21-foot shot, crowds at the Crypto.com Arena erupted in celebrations.

James’ new record is 38,390 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who held the record for 39-years with a total of 38,387 points, was among the first to congratulate the player.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend as great as Kareem, it means so much to me," James said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1623208153587515392

He then thanked his family, friends and fans.

"Everybody that's ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn't be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point," he said.

James, who is playing his 20th season in the NBA, added that he expected to continue playing for at least two more seasons.

"If my mind is still into it, if I'm still motivated to go out and try to compete for championships, I feel like I can still do that," the player said.