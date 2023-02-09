Real Madrid end dream of all-Arab Club World Cup Final

The Spanish giants dispatched Egyptian side Al Ahly in the semifinal and will face Saudi club Al Hilal in Sunday's final

Real Madrid have reached the FIFA Club World Cup Final after 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in Morocco on Wednesday night.

Despite the absence of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from the squad through injury, Los Blancos dispatched the Egyptian side through goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas.

Even with a three goal margin in the final score, the Spanish side struggled to break through Al Ahly's defensive line in the first half, with the Egyptian side proving to be a tough out while looking for opportunities to hit on the counter attack.

Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr's opening goal before halftime broke the contest open, and Federico Valverde doubled Madrid's lead in the opening minute of the second frame.

Al Ahly defender Ali Maaloul gave his side a lifeline after slotting home a penalty in the 65th minute, but the Egyptian side failed to capitalize on the spot kick and conceded goals to Rodrygo and substitute Arribas before the full time whistle blew.

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy Al Ahly supporters celebrate after Ali Maaloul scored his side's opening goal from a penalty kick during the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match between Al Ahly and Real Madrid

"We arrived here with great enthusiasm to play the final," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

"We have the excitement to play the final and the concern to play it well. We have to rest, although we don't have much time. We have to rest well to try to win."

Real's victory denies the tournament of an all-Arab final, after Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal provided a 3-2 shock upset victory over Brazilian giants Flamengo on Tuesday.

A victory for the Riyadh-based side would be their first in the tournament and continue the rise of Saudi football following their World Cup victory over Argentina in Qatar and the signing of legend Cristiano Ronaldo by Al Hilal's rivals Al Nassr.

The final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will take place on Sunday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco's Rabat.