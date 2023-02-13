Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl in second half comeback

Patrick Mahomes wins his second Super Bowl; Rihanna woos fans with medley of hit songs from over the years

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-25 in Super Bowl LVII Sunday night on a field goal completed in the last seconds of the game, after trailing 24-14 in halftime.

Mahomes, the 27-year-old who has already been to two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, led his team back to win Kansas City its third Vince Lombardi trophy. This is his second Super Bowl win.

Philadelphia and Kansas City appeared evenly matched in the first quarter with a single touchdown and free point each, but the Eagles pulled ahead with 17 points to the Chiefs' 7 in the second quarter.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for Philadelphia, protected by his physical offensive line, dominated plays against the reigning AFC champions as fans geared up to be entertained by Barbadan superstar Rihanna's musical perfomance

As star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got off the field during halftime, he appeared to be nursing an ankle injury.

Rihanna performed the halftime show with a medley of a dozen hits from over the years for cheering fans. She brought fans back to her 2007 breakthrough hit "Umbrella" for the penultimate entry, and then finished with "Diamond."

Philadelphia was only able to secure a field goal in the third quarter, while the Chiefs got the ball over the endzone. Still behind, they managed to get ahead in the fourth quarter with 14 points.

However, Hurts rallied the Eagles late in game to tie, getting a touchdown and an extra point thanks to his dominating offensive line.

Under the strategic leadership of Andy Reid, coach for the Chiefs (and former coach for the Eagles), Kansas City opted to wind down the clock and score a field goal on their final drive instead of going for a touchdown, leaving 11 seconds on the clock for Philadelphia's kick return.

It was not long enough for the Eagles, much to the chagrin of their fans.