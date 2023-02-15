Tottenham Hotspur F.C. is currently ranked fifth in the English Premier League

Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is set to launch a $3.75 billion takeover bid for English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, media reported on Wednesday.

The chairman of MSP Sports Capital is considering buying the team from ENIC Group owned by Bahamas-based billionaire Joe Lewis, the Financial Times said, citing two people familiar with Najafi’s plans.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1625799220409114624 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the report, Najafi’s company is working with a consortium of investors to structure the bid. The sources added that it is weeks away from formally approaching Lewis and the club's chair Daniel Levy with a proposal.

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. is currently ranked fifth in the English Premier League. It is nine points behind Manchester City club owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Abu Dhabi United Group. Sheikh Mansour is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and one of the wealthiest men in the Middle East.

One position above Tottenham is Newcastle F.C. owned by a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners. The largest stake - 80 percent - belongs to PIF, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.