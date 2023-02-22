IOC says Games cannot exclude, divide amid Russian athletes row

'This is the realm of politics. But the Olympic Games can set an example for a world where everyone respects the same rules and one another'

The Olympics cannot be divisive and exclude athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Wednesday, defending its plan to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to qualify for the 2024 summer Games in Paris.

The Olympic body is facing a mourning backlash after setting out a path last month for athletes from Russia and Belarus to earn spots for the Games through Asian qualifying and to compete as neutrals, with no flags or anthems. Marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the IOC said the Olympics had a unifying character that promoted peace, Reuters reported.

Athletes from those countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine – but some federations are now allowing them back following the IOC guidance.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1625027005531004928 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The Olympic Games cannot prevent wars and conflicts. Nor can they address all the political and social challenges in our world," the IOC said in its statement.

"This is the realm of politics. But the Olympic Games can set an example for a world where everyone respects the same rules and one another,” it continued.

"They can open the door to dialogue and peace-building in ways that exclusion and division do not."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628329848283201536 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukraine and its eastern European and Baltic neighbors are leading the call for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the Games in France as long as Moscow continues its invasion, which Belarus helped facilitate.

Earlier this week, over 30 countries – including the United States, Britain, and France – pledged their support for the ban. Ukraine also threatened to boycott the Olympics over Russia's participation.