This will be the second consecutive year that the ATP Tour visits Tel Aviv

Following the successful return of the ATP Tour to Tel Aviv in 2022, the first ATP event in Israel in 26 years, the Tel Aviv Watergen Open has again been awarded a one-year license for 2023. The ATP announced the awarding of the one-year license on Tuesday.

The Tel Aviv Watergen Open, an ATP 250 indoor hard court tournament, will be held at the Tel Aviv International Convention Center from November 5-11, the same week as the Moselle Open in Metz, France. Qualifying rounds will take place on November 4 and 5.

Uri Lenz/ FLASH90 A tennis fan in Tel Aviv, Israel

This is the second consecutive year that the ATP Tour has visited the White City. Some of the biggest stars of the sport like Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic, Diego Schwartzman and Dominic Thiem all participated in the Open Watergen Tel Aviv in 2022. The title was won by top seed Novak Djokovic.

The Tel Aviv tournament had previously been played from 1978 to 1981 and from 1983 to 1996. Israeli tennis player Amos Mansdorf played in five finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open and won the tournament in 1987. He is the only Israeli to have ever won the event.

Wikimedia commons - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amos_Mansdorf Former Israeli tennis player Amos Mansdorf

Tel Aviv was also the host of the last singles title of Jimmy Connors' career in 1989, while Aaron Krickstein still holds the ATP record for the youngest winner of a Tour event, with his triumph in Tel Aviv in 1983, when he was only 16 years old.