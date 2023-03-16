Qatari takeover bid delegation visits Manchester United

The Glazer family, who own the controlling shares of the legendary soccer club, announced in November that they would consider selling the team

Representatives of Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who is seeking to purchase English Premier League side Manchester United, visited the club's facilities on Thursday as the second round of takeover talks continued.

The Glazer family, who own the controlling shares of the legendary soccer club, announced in November that they would consider selling the team. Supporters of the Old Trafford club have been calling for the sale of the club for over a decade, citing the Glazer's debt and lack of investment into the club.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636436213065236496 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Sheikh Jassim's bid for the Red Devils is one of three to have been approved by merchant bankers Raine, who have been hired by the Glazers to facilitate the sale of the club, to head to the second round of talks.

Jim Ratcliffe, founder of the INEOS chemicals company, and an unnamed third bid from a suspected American consortium are suspected to be in contention for the purchase of the club.

Sheikh Jassim did not travel with his delegation to Manchester on Thursday, but sent a group that were given presentations at club's home stadium, Old Trafford, and held talks at the club's Carrington training ground.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626678231620366336 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The delegation included Shahzad Shahbaz, president of Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, personal advisor Fady Bakhos, Bank of America's Sam Powers and Yasir Shah, along with lawyers from Macfarlanes corporate law firm.

Jassim's bid for the club follows reports that Qatar will continue to invest in sports following their hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and current ownership of French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Ratcliffe, who grew up a United fan, will be in attedance on Friday when his delegation which includes INEOS co-owners Andy Currie and John Reece, will be given similar presentations by the club.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are the only interested parties to have publicly announced their bids.

According to reports, the bidders will be asked to make a second offer to purchase United following their delegations' visits to Manchester.