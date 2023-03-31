IOC faces backlash for readmission of Russian, Belarusian athletes

'The question is, are the proposed conditions of readmissions enough to guarantee the human rights of Ukrainian athletes are being requested?'

Ukrainian athletes’ human rights have “not been addressed” by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nor the United Nations in weighing the readmission of Russia and Belarus into global sports events, a leading human rights authority claimed Friday.

Neither IOC President Thomas Bach nor UN special rapporteur in cultural rights Alexandra Xanthaki address protecting the rights of Ukraine’s athletes, said Patricia Wiater, who was behind the German Sports Confederation’s legal opinion justifying the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition.

She spoke to reporters – alongside Ukrainian athletes – following the IOC’s recommendation earlier this week to allow athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in upcoming contests.

They have been largely banned since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“The question is, are the proposed conditions of readmissions enough to guarantee the human rights of Ukrainian athletes are being requested?” Wiater said in a press conference, AFP reported. “Are they proportionate and are they adequate to prevent (that) sporting events are abused for war propaganda?”

“Unfortunately, it was not addressed… but it is very important,” added the professor for Public International Law and Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon lifted its ban on Russian and Belarusian players on well, drawing condemnation from Ukraine as “immoral.”

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko – who pulled out of a match against a Belarusian competitor earlier this month due to a panic attack – believes she and her compatriots feel they have been forgotten about. Her remarks echoed those of Polan’s world number one Iga Swiatek, who has criticized the Women's Tennis Association for not doing enough to support Ukrainian players.