Muslim soccer player misses match after refusing to break Ramadan fast

Jaouen Hadjam, a Muslim soccer player and defender for the French Nantes team, was absent from his side’s match on Sunday because he refused to break the Ramadan fast, his coach Antoine Kombouare said.

Muslim players who observe the fast during the holy month receive support from the team, though, Kombouare noted. They are exempt from team meals and the second training session on days when two are scheduled.

“But on match day, you don’t have to fast. It’s very intense, you have to be ready. And those who fast aren’t in the group. I don’t want them to injure themselves,” the coach said.

Kombouare – an ex-Nantes player who was the first coach fired by Paris Saint-Germaine following the takeover by its current owners – has always applied the rule at his clubs, but it’s the first time it has led to a player’s absence on game day.

"In the week, there are no worries for those who fast, I'm ready to support them," he said, adding they were aware it is not an easy time.

Nantes has six players this year observing Ramadan, during which Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. Twenty-year-old Hadjam, who arrived in January from Paris FC, is the only one to also observe it on match days.

"It's his choice, I respect it," Kombouare said.

It was reported last week that, unlike England's Premier League which allows it, France's football federation has told referees they must not pause matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan. The practice does not comply with the French Football Federation's statutes, news outlets reported the body as saying in an email sent to referees.