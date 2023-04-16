NBA star Domantas Sabonis converts to Judaism

The Sacramento Kings big man regularly studies with a rabbi online

Lithuanian-American basketball player Domantas Sabonis is in the process of converting to Judaism, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

Sabonis, who plays for the NBA's Sacramento Kings, regularly studies with a rabbi online, installed mezuzahs (Jewish object of worship that is placed at the entrance to the rooms of a house) at his home and recited the "Megilat Esther" during the Purim party.

"He always asks questions. He respects Kashrut and, when he is in Vilnius, he goes to kosher butchers," said Rabbi Erez Sherman, who studies with Mr. Sabonis.

Sherman says that no matter how succesful and busy Sabonis is with the Kings, he still makes it a priority to learn.

“After [he had] a triple-double against the Houston Rockets, I get a text, like, ‘Hey can we find time to learn?’ I’m like, you’re for real,” Sherman said. “He’s always asking questions. He keeps kosher, and when he’s in Vilnius, he’s going to the kosher butchers to get chicken.”

"He loves Judaism and really wants to be a part of it. We celebrate Passover, we celebrate Shabbat," said Shashana Rosen, his wife, who is Jewish herself.

The couple got married in a reformed ceremony in March 2022. They have a one-year-old son, Tiger, and his wife is pregnant with their second child.

There are currently two active Jewish players in the NBA and its developmental league, the G League: Israeli star and former Maccabi Tel Aviv player Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards and former Yeshiva University sharpshooter Ryan Turell of the Motor City Cruise.

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire, who stepped down last year as a Nets assistant coach after two seasons, cited conflicts with his religious observance of Shabbat after his resignation in Brooklyn.

Stoudemire converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2020 after being raised in the Hebrew Israelite faith, and also had stints with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.