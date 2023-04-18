Argentina to host FIFA U-20 World Cup after Indonesia-Israel row

Argentina replaces Indonesia, who were stripped of hosting rights just weeks before kick-off

Argentina have been awarded the hosting right rights to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, FIFA said Monday. Argentina replaces Indonesia, who were stripped of hosting rights just weeks before kick-off.

"FIFA is delighted to announce that this year's edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to tomorrow's superstars of world football," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Indonesia was stripped of its opportunity to host the Under-20 FIFA World Cup 2023 last month after local officials said they would not allow Israelis to stay in their cities amid protests over Israel's participation in the tournament.

In a statement on FIFA's website, it said the decision was made following a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the head of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), Erick Thohir.

FIFA earlier canceled an important pre-tournament event after regional governors and protesters demanded that Israel be banned from the U-20 event and for the exclusion of Israelis from staying in their cities – including in Bali, where the Israeli team was scheduled to play. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Israel's participation did not mean a change in the country's foreign policy "toward Palestine," arguing that sport and politics should not be mixed.

According to FIFA regulations, the host for any of its international tournaments must allow fans from all over the world to come to the matches, as was the case during the World Cup this past winter in Qatar.

"Despite this decision, it remains committed to actively assisting the PSSI, in close cooperation and with the support of the government of President [Joko] Widodo, in the transformation process of Indonesian football following the tragedy that occurred in October 2022," FIFA noted, referring to a stampede after a soccer match in the city of Malang that left at least 125 people dead, including many minors.

Infantino and Thohir will soon meet again "for further discussions," FIFA added.

Argentina's U-20 National Team was not scheduled not play in the tournament after failing to qualify through the South American route back in January, but will participate in Indonesia's place as hosts of the competition.