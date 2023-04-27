The club has banned 31 fans from attending matches for three years each over 'abusive and discriminatory behavior since the start of the 2021/22 season'

English Premier League club Arsenal has announced the launch of a new supporters affiliate group called named the “Jewish Gooners,” as part of the club's plan to address recent incidents of antisemitism.

The London based club, who are currently in first place and are attempting to win their first league title in almost two decades, has also announced that it has banned 31 fans from attending matches for three years each over “abusive and discriminatory behavior since the start of the 2021/22 season.”

Out of the 31 incidents, 5 include acts of antisemitism, three of which happened at the club's home ground, Emirates Stadium, and two online.

The decision to launch “Jewish Gooners" comes after Arsenal launched an investigation into the antisemitic incidents in January. The January incidents occurred during a match against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who ware known for having a large Jewish fanbase.

“We’re very pleased to welcome the Jewish Gooners supporters’ club to the Arsenal family,” Arsenal spokesman Mark Brindle said in a statement. “We’ve already worked together on a number of initiatives and we’re looking forward to building on this in the future.”

Brindle said that the fan group will include the involvement of both the Jewish security group Community Security Trust and Britain’s antisemitism czar Lord John Mann.

The spokesman added that the group will aim to create a more inclusive environment for Jewish fans and prevent future antisemitic incidents around the club.

The supporters group will also help facilitate the transfer of tickets to allow observant fans to give their seats to friends when matches fall on Shabbat.