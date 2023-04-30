'New Messi' teenager makes history as youngest player in over a hundred years

Lamine Yamal came on as an 83rd minute substitute in Barca's 4-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday night

At 15 years old, and nine months, Lamine Yamal became the second youngest player in the history of FC Barcelona to play in the Spanish league during Barca's 4-0 victory over Betis Sevilla on Saturday for the 32nd day of La Liga.

On Saturday, Lamine Yamal came on in the 83rd minute in place of Gavi, also very young at 18, and almost scored in the 86th minute, recovering a ball at the feet of Martin Montoya, but was denied by Rui Silva.

"He's been great. I told him to try things, and he did. At 15 years old, he is already a special player, he can score, make passes, he has shown character... And when you see him in training, you realize that he can be important," reacted Xavi to Movistar at the final whistle.

Asked in a press conference about the similarities of this player with Lionel Messi, Xavi answered positively: "Yes, it is a similar player. He has that innate talent in the last quarter of the field. He doesn't look like he's fifteen years old, he's more mature than his age. He only played ten minutes, but he was good. He can leave his mark on this team," said the Catalan coach.

Yamal is the youngest player this century at FC Barcelona, and second only to Albert Almasqué, who played on November 13, 1902 at the age of 13 years and 11 months. He trained in Barcelona from a young age.