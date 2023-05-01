Ding Liren defeated his Russian opponent and succeeds the Norwegian predecessor

On Sunday, in Astana, a new chess world champion was crowned. Ding Liren became the first Chinese player to reach this title, thanks to his victory in a tie-breaking match against his Russian opponent Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Ding succeeds Norway's Magnus Carlsen, who declined to defend the crown he had held since 2013. Ding and Nepomniachtchi were tied at the end of 14 long games that started in early April.

In the capital of Kazakhstan, Ding and "Nepo" fought a fierce battle. The match is best remembered for the multiple twists and turns, the scenarios set and used, rather than the precision of each shot from both players.

At the end of the 14 scheduled drawn out games, that included three wins, eight draws, and three losses, the two were kept in a tie. The 30-year-old Chinese Grandmaster then won the final fast-paced tiebreak game of the 2023 FIDE World Championship.

Never before has a player from his home country of China won this top title, which is open to both men and women. However, Chinese players have dominated women's competitions since the 1990s. Ju Wenjun is the reigning world champion and will face her compatriot Lei Tingjie in July to defend her title.

This top match in the Muslim-majority nation of Kazakhstan didn’t see any controversial moves by players or nations, unlike another game played in Astana last December. An Iranian chess player competed without a hijab and the Islamic Republic responded by issuing an arrest warrant against her.

In another FIDE World Chess Championships, for school-age competitors, Tunisian chess players boycotted competitors from Israel a total of 12 times. The tournament was held on the island of Rhodes, Greece, from April 13-23.