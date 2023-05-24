UN urges world to deal with ‘shadow side’ of sports after Vinicius abuse

'We are calling on all those organized sport events everywhere in the world to counter and combat and prevent racism,' says UN rights chief Volker Turk

The United Nations rights chief on Wednesday decried the racist attacks on Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Junior during a match in Spain, urging a concerted effort to deal with the “shadow side” of the sport world.

"We are calling on all those organized sport events everywhere in the world to counter and combat and prevent racism," Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva.

His comments came after 22-year-old Real Madrid forward Vinicius was targeted with shouts of "monkey" from the stands during a match in Valencia on Sunday – the latest in a series of racist attacks against him.

Turk said it was "a stark reminder of the prevalence of racism in sport,” and hailed the "very strong reaction from the authorities,” pointing out that "they started arresting people very quickly afterwards.”

But while he highlighted the many positive aspects of sports, he said: “We need to deal with the shadow side as well."

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights noted that he asked his office to prepare a policy brief looking into the issue of racism in sports. "We need to have a hard look at human rights and sports from a wide range of perspectives.”

"We have seen discrimination on a wide range of issues, including gender discrimination and discrimination against LGBTI people as well who participate in sports events," Turk added.

Meanwhile, the United States condemned the racist chants against Vinicius and applauded action by Spanish authorities in response.

Valencia said the club was banning for life the fans behind the insults. Three youths were arrested over the episode and four men were arrested in Madrid for allegedly dangling an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge.