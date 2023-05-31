The team’s next game will be held on Saturday

Israel’s national under-20 soccer team defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinal of Mundialito for the first time in its history.

The victory over the reigning Asian champion came after 97 minutes of a challenging match. Anan Khalaili, the Maccabi Haifa under-19 forward, scored the winning goal.

This achievement brings Israel one step closer to the dream title. The team’s next game will be held on Saturday.

Israel’s rival will be announced later on Wednesday after the winner of the match between Brazil and Tunisia emerges. Earlier on Saturday, Israel defeated Japan 2-1, making it through to the round of 16.

The final game of the FIFA championship, which was initially set to be held in Indonesia that lost its hosting rights after opposing Israel’s participation, is scheduled on June 12.