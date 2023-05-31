Kosovo Olympic authorities urge discipline of Novak Djokovic after Serbia remark

The Belgrade-born tennis star wrote 'Kosovo is at the heart of Serbia' on a camera lens the same day 30 NATO troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protestors

Kosovo Olympic authorities on Wednesday asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to discipline Novak Djokovic after the Serbian made a controversial remark at the French Open amid clashes between ethnic Albanians and Serbs in the territory.

The Belgrade-born tennis star wrote “Kosovo is at the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens following his first-round win on Monday, the same day that 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protestors in the Kosovo town of Zvecan – where his father grew up.

The violence erupted after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area following elections that were boycotted by the Serbs. Serbian authorities said 52 protesters were wounded in the clashes.

"Novak Djokovic has yet again promoted the Serbian nationalists' propaganda and used the sport platform to do so," Ismet Krasniqi, president of Kosovo's Olympic Committee said.

"The further post-match statements made by such a public figure without any feeling of remorse directly result in raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries," he added, calling on the IOC to open disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic.

Djokovic later said he was against any kind of conflict but defended his statement.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said the athlete’s message was "not appropriate, clearly.”

"It was a message that is very activist, that is very political. You shouldn't get involved, especially in the current circumstances, and it shouldn't happen again," she told French television.

But as Djokovic prepared to play his second-round match later on Wednesday, the International Tennis Federation said his message did not violate Grand Slam rules.