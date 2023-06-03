Soccer: FA Cup delight for Man City as talismanic Gundogan sinks United

Two volleys from Manchester City's skipper left Guardiola's club just one win away from a historic treble

Manchester City were left one game away from a historic treble after Ilkay Gundogan, the captain and talisman, scored twice to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men completed a domestic double at Wembley and can become just the second side, after United in 1998/99, to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season should they beat Inter Milan to become European champions for the first time on June 10.

Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history after just 12 seconds, sending the ball past a statuesque David de Gea with a masterful volley.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1664997926475636741 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

United levelled on 33 minutes through Bruno Fernandes's spot kick after Jack Grealish was penalized for handball.

But the City skipper, in what could be his final game for the club on English soil with his contract expiring at the end of the season, volleyed home the winner six minutes into the second-half.