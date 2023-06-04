Real Madrid soccer star Karim Benzema leaves the club after 14 seasons

Winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or was leaving the Spanish giants after an extraordinarily long and decorated spell

Real Madrid FC announced on Sunday that Karim Benzema, winner of the prestigious French Ballon d’Or, was leaving the Spanish soccer club after 14 seasons with them.

"Real Madrid FC and our captain Karim Benzema have reached an agreement to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player of our club," the club wrote in a statement issued a few hours before the final Spanish Championship match of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Benzema arrived in Madrid from Lyon in 2009, and at the age of 35 has left an indelible mark on the Madrid club, with 25 titles including five Champions Leagues. His latest European title, in 2022, opened the door to the Ballon d'Or, the first for a French player since Zinédine Zidane in 1998 and previously held by Lionel Messi.

The number nine player, who long remained in Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow during the Portuguese player's Madrid years, took command of Real's attacking play once Ronaldo left in 2018. At the moment, he was considered the second-highest scorer in the club's history, with 353 goals, behind his former teammate.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, as he has perfectly represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide on his future," explains Real in its press release, implying that Benzema himself decided not to extend his contract.

For several days now, Benzema's name has been linked with Saudi Arabia, where he has reportedly been promised a golden bridge to carry out the final years of his career.