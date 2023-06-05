Benzema, Modric, Lloris may join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia - report

The list of players that Saudis are negotiating with also includes Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, N'Golo Kante, Angel Di Maria and Roberto Firmino

Saudi authorities are in contact with “more than 10 players,” including Luka Modric and Hugo Lloris to join the Saudi league, a source close to negotiations revealed on Monday.

The list of desired Saudi Arabian soccer transfers is headed by Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, the source told AFP. It also includes Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, N'Golo Kante, Angel Di Maria and Roberto Firmino.

"Beside receiving quite lucrative offers they will play in a very competitive league," the source said, adding that the Saudis aimed to "seal most of the deals" before the new season starts on August 11.

The report comes as Saudi officials are reportedly in Paris and Madrid trying to wrap up deals with Messi and Benzema that would allow the soccer legends to join Cristiano Ronaldo, who said last week he was happy playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club and hopes other big-name players will eventually follow him to the league.

Separately, a Saudi government official told AFP that the authorities are holding negotiations with "world-class players."

"The objective is to establish a very strong and competitive league and elevate the Saudi clubs' levels," the official said.