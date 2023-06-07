Reports of ‘growing hope’ that Inter Miami to close deal with Messi

Sources say Messi’s decision is down to Inter Miami or Barcelona, adding that joining a club from Saudi Arabia was 'not under consideration'

Inter Miami and Major League Soccer are working on the potential signing of soccer superstar Lionel Messi as soon as this summer, reports said on Wednesday.

The American league is one of the three likely options for the 35-year-old Argentinian player, who is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. According to media reports, Messi is also considering returning to Barcelona or joining his rival of many years, Cristiano Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia.

Multiple sources familiar with the course of the negotiations told The Athletic that there was growing hope that the World Cup winner would sign with David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, they added that the situation was changing nearly every day.

According to one source, MLS executives were told Messi’s decision is down to Inter Miami or Barcelona, adding that joining a club from Saudi Arabia was “not under consideration.”

The source claimed that a potential date for Messi’s MLS debut could be Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.

“The league has gotten very creative with all of this,” one MLS stakeholder was quoted as saying on Tuesday. “Everything is on the table.”

The deal would likely include the option to purchase a percentage of an MLS team upon the end of his time as a player in MLS, which is similar to Beckham’s contract with the LA Galaxy, sources told The Athletic. Earlier in April, the retired British soccer star visited the PSG’s training facility and took a picture with Messi, sparking rumors about the potential deal with MLS.