9/11 Families United says Saudi Arabia should be held accountable for the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York in which thousands were killed

Families of 9/11 victims Tuesday condemned the “hypocrisy and greed of U.S. PGA Tour leaders after the surprise announcement that it would merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The 9/11 Families United – a group of survivors and families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks – said it was “shocked and deeply offended” by the merger.

“Saudi operatives played a role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and now it is bankrolling all of professional golf,” the organization said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666096415406452736 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Terry Strada, the organization’s chair and whose husband died in the attacks, called out PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for “betraying” the 9/11 community.

“Monahan talked last summer about knowing people who lost loved ones on 9/11, then wondered aloud on national television whether LIV Golfers ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour,” she said.

“They do now, as does he. PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666156826100891657 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Strada's organization has criticized LIV Golf since its formation and has been a presence at LIV Golf events in the United States, insisting that Saudi Arabia be held accountable for the attacks in which hijackers flew planes into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York and other targets, leaving thousands dead. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers in the attacks were Saudi citizens.

"PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA's unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation," Strada continued.

"But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance Al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones."