Messi, with Benzema and Kante, was on a list of 10 targets who had been contacted by Saudi officials to join Ronaldo in the kingdom

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi said Wednesday he is joining Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer in the United States, despite wide speculation that he would take a mega deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

"I really wanted to return [to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced when I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again. I didn't want to leave my future in someone else's hands," Messi told the Spanish Diario Sport newspaper.

"I will go to Inter Miami."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666521970010214400 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The MLS side had declined to speculate over a move for the World Cup winner last week, with a megabuck switch to Saudi Arabia appearing as the most likely destination for the 35-year-old.

Media reports named Inter Miami as Messi's new club following the end of his two-year contract this month with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. But previous reports and a source close to the negotiations suggested he would join Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and World Cup-winning French midfielder N'Golo Kante on a lucrative contract to play in the Saudi kingdom.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666519613616664577 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

But Inter Miami's owner Jorge Mas tweeted a picture of a "Messi" jersey shortly before the soccer legend made his announcement.

Messi's arrival will become arguably the biggest moment in Major League Soccer's young history, paralleling David Beckham's arrival to the league almost 15 years ago.

The Argentine is expected to sign a three year contract with the Florida side worth a reported $50 million a season. The deal is also expected to include a share of Apple’s MLS Season Pass revenue and a cut of Adidas profits after his arrival.

Messi will also be given an ownership stake in Inter Miami as well as a reported option to purchase an expansion MLS franchise after he retires from soccer, the exact same provision that allowed David Beckham to create Inter Miami after his retirement from the sport.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666525630454812686 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In his interview with Spanish media on Wednesday evening, Messi said that his past two seasons with Paris Saint Germain in France took a toll on him.

"These were two years at PSG in which I was not happy, I did not enjoy myself, and that affected my family life."

"I'm at a moment where I want to get out of focus a bit, think more about my family. The last two years haven't been so well for my family," Messi added.

Messi and his family are no stranger to South Florida, having purchased an apartment in Hallandale Beach in recent years. Messi is also a focal point of the Argentinian soccer federation's expansion into the United States, which includes a brand new state of the art training facility in Miami.