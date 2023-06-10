A goal by City's Spanish midfielder Rodri was the difference between the two sides in a tense and trying contest

Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favorites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to complete a remarkable treble.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667636986046193665 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rodri fired in from a Bernardo Silva cutback midway through the second half at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium to decide a game in which City were knocked out of their usual rhythm and lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

Erling Haaland, scorer of 52 goals this season, went a fifth straight match without finding the net, but City still had enough to edge out opponents who had never been expected to get this far in the first place.

Having already claimed a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, and added the FA Cup, City are the first English club to win such a treble since Manchester United in 1999.