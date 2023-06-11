Novak Djokovic wins Grand Slam, achieving the title a historic 23 times

After the French Open triumph, the Serb is also the only man to have won all four majors at least 3 times, in addition to passing rival champion Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic achieved a record smashing 23 Grand Slam title wins, after his third French Open triumph. He is also the only man to have won all four majors on at least three occasions, and the Serb's victory took him past rival champion Rafael Nadal, to put him at the top.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams," Djokovic said, "it's not a coincidence I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris. This tournament has always been the hardest for me to win."

The champion went on to recall how he “was a seven-year-old dreaming that I could win Wimbledon and become number one in the world one day. I'm beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many incredible achievements."

"Another day, another record for you. Another day you rewrite tennis history once again. It's tough to explain how incredible it is and how good you are, and how much of an inspiration you are to people around the world,” remarked his opponent and runner-up, Caspar Ruud.

Rafael Nadal, who had been tied with Djokiv at 22 wins, tweeted, "many congrats on this amazing achievement Novak Djokovic. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it. Enjoy it with your family and team!"

The Serbian tennis superstar used his limelight to bring attention to a conflict in his father’s hometown. He was lambasted by Kosovo's Olympic authorities that asked the International Olympic Committee to discipline Djokovic, who wrote “Kosovo is at the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens, following a first-round win at the French Open.