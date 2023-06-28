Israel's U21 soccer team qualifies for Euro quarter-finals

The Israelis started the game bottom of their group yet a favorable combination of results saw them through

Israel’s Under-21 soccer team pulled off the highly improbably with a win over the Czech Republic that bought the Israelis a ticket to the European Championship quarter-finals.

Israel kicked off the match as it was bottom of its group that also included group leaders England and defending champions Germany. Israel had to beat the Czechs and hope that Germany would suffer defeat at the hands of England, who had already qualified.

Omri Gandelman netted in the 82nd minute that helped Israel grind out a 1-0 victory. England's 2-0 win over Germany 2-0 saw the Israelis leapfrog into second place and qualify for the quarter-finals.