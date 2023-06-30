Poland arrests Russian hockey player on suspicion of spying

The pro hockey player allegedly critical infrastructure, for which he received payment, among other activities

Polish prosecutors on Friday said authorities had detained a Russian professional hockey player on spying charges, describing him as the 14th person arrested from one espionage network.

The player, who played for a first-division Polish team, was taken into custody in Poland’s southern region of Silesia. He nor his team were publicly identified, but prosecutors said he arrived in Poland in October 2021, Reuters reported.

A key hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target for Russian spies and has accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the country.

"Russian spies are falling in one by one!" Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro wrote on Twitter. "A spy who acted under the guise of an athlete was caught. The Russian was a player of a first division club."

According to authorities, the detained athlete carried out activities including identifying critical infrastructure, for which he received payment. He will be kept in pre-trial detention and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow demanded an explanation from Poland, state news agency RIA reported.

In March, Poland said it had broke up a Russian espionage network operating in the country and detained nine people who were allegedly preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine. The following month, Warsaw said it was introducing a temporary 200-meter exclusion zone around its Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas terminal, citing concerns about Russian espionage.