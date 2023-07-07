Israel Premier Tech's Sep Vanmarcke retires from professional cycling

IPT Owner Sylvan Adams says 'Sep expressed to me that he loves this team, where he is one of our leaders'

The Belgian pro cyclist Sep Vanmarcke announced his retirement after a 14-year career, including two and a half years at Israel – Premier Tech (IPT).

With IPT, Vanmarcke won the likes of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Bretagne Classic, the inaugural Maryland Classic, and graced the podium of Paris-Roubaix and Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Cardiac complications posed by scar tissue meant that Vanmarcke would no longer be able to compete as a professional cyclist. An abnormally high heart rate was detected while on the bike, so he underwent testing which confirmed the condition.

Vanmarcke has been a crowd favorite on home soil in Belgium and beyond. He quickly made a name for himself as a Classics rider, and never gave up no matter what the race threw at him. The pro cyclist hanked his family, friends, fans, and team members for their support.

“When I pinned a number for the first time back in 2003, I never dared to dream about having a professional career. I ended up living that dream for 14 years, with highs and lows,” Vanmarcke said in a statement.

“I would have liked to have raced at the highest level for a few more years and achieve more great performances together with IPT in the biggest races. It is very sad and painful to announce the end of my career in this way. At the same time, I am grateful that the problems with my heart were discovered in time,” he added.

“I'm going to take the time now to be with my family,” the Belgian pro concluded, “cycling will always be my passion.”

“In the three years Sep has raced for Israel – Premier Tech, he has become an integral member of our family and we are sad to see him retire in this way. Our absolute priority is Sep’s health and we are grateful that this complication was detected now,” IPT General Manager Kjell Carlström spoke for the team.

“We are incredibly grateful for the passion and leadership skills he has demonstrated in his time with us, and it has been an absolute pleasure to have had Sep race in IPT colors,” Carlström added.

“We were all shocked to hear the news that Sep had a cardiac issue that will prevent him from racing again. At the same time, we are relieved that the issue was discovered, as Sep’s health and wellbeing are the priorities, for Sep, his family, and his IPT family. Sep expressed to me that he loves this team, where he is one of our leaders,” IPT owner Sylvan Adams told i24NEWS.

“We had spoken recently, wherein I gave him my personal commitment that he would retire as a member of IPT when he decided to hang up his boots. We both didn’t realize that this would happen so suddenly. I wish Sep the very best, and a long life such that he will enjoy his future grandchildren,” Adams wished.

