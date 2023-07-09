Michael Woods of Israel Premier Tech wins Stage 9 of the Tour de France

Israel Premier Tech has already achieved its goal of taking at least one victory in the world's most prestigious cycling race

Israel Premier Tech's Tour de France team staged an incredible victory on Sunday, with a stage 9 victory for Canadian Michael Woods.

Escaping from the early breakaway, Woods won the Tour de France's most prestigious stage at the summit of the Puy de Dôme, climbed for the first time in 35 years on the Grande Boucle.

Having escaped with 13 other riders at the start, the veteran Canadian caught American Matteo Jorgenson, who had set off alone with 28 miles to g to win on the terrifying slopes of the volcano at high altitudes.

Woods closed a two-minute gap at the foot of the Puy du Dôme to catch Jorgenson 500 yards from the line to finish ahead of France's Pierre Latour and Slovenia's Matej Mohoric.

With the prestigious victory, Woods joins a royal lineage, alongside Fausto Coppi, first winner at the Puy du Dôme in 1952, Federico Bahamontes, who celebrated his 94th birthday on Sunday, Luis Ocaña and Lucien Van Impe, crowned in 1975, the year Eddy Merckx was punched in the stomach by a spectator.

This is the 36-year-old cyclist's first Tour de France victory. The Canadian climber is the third Premier Tech rider to win a Tour after Australian Simon Clarke and Canadian Hugo Hall last year. With two weeks to go, Israel Premier Tech has already achieved its goal of taking at least one victory in the world's most prestigious cycling race.

THOMAS SAMSON / AFP Michael Woods wins stage 9 of the Tour de France

"It was very hard on that climb, even at the beginning I didn't think I'd be able to win. If I didn't win, I still wanted to give it my best shot. It's always better to be where I am than where Jorgenson is. When you can see someone (ahead of you), you think it's always possible. With 800 meters to go, I saw that it was really possible, so I gave it everything I had," Woods told France 2 after his win.

The Puy de Dôme was also the scene of a legendary mano a mano between Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor in 1964, when "Poupou" regained 42 seconds, but was unable to deny his rival a fifth final crown. Dane Johnny Weltz was the last winner at the summit in 1988, after a long breakaway.

The curtain then fell on the Puy de Dôme to preserve this exceptional natural site, which has been designated a "Grand site de France" since 2008 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2018.

A barrier blocks access to the last 2.5 miles, which are forbidden even to cyclists all year round, on a track barely four meters wide, skirted by a panoramic cogwheel train.

i24NEWS is one of the sponsors of the Israel Premier Tech cycling team