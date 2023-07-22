Cristiano Ronaldo becomes best paid celebrity on Instagram

The world's highest-paid athlete also tops Instagram's 'Rich List' thanks to lucrative sponsored post deals

Just days after securing the Guinness World Record for Highest-Paid Athlete in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram.

Ronaldo tops Instagram's 'Rich List' thanks to lucrative sponsorship deals with sports site LiveScore, wellness brand Therabody, and crypto exchange Binance, for which he rakes in a staggering $2.4 million per post.

The 38-year-old soccer star also has the most followers on Instagram, 597 million, followed closer by Kylie Jenner, who used to be the highest-paid celebrity on the social media platform.

The Portuguese player also outshines Argentinian rival Lionel Messi, who takes in $1.7 million per sponsored post. Ronaldo recently commented on their rivalry, saying that the Saudi league he now plays for is far better than the U.S. Major League Soccer where Messi now plays.

Messi was reportedly considering a multimillion dollar deal to join a Saudi club, before deciding to join Inter Miami, where he made his debut on Friday evening.