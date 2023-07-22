Tour de France to wrap up Sunday in Paris

The Israel Premier Tech team is primed to capitalize on a strong performance

The Tour de France cycling race was gearing up ahead of Sunday's grand finale in the capital of Paris, with the Israeli team primed to capitalize on a strong performance.

The Israel Premier Tech team will go into the final day having already won one stage in the world-famous competition, Stage 9.

One of the world's most iconic sporting events, the Tour de France is in its 110th edition this year.

"We made a big leap this year," Israel Premier Tech founder and co-owner Ron Baron told i24NEWS. "We were probably the most active or the second most active team in the Tour de France. We were almost in every breakaway."

"People see out flag, our outfit, the name of Israel all over the world and we're very proud of it."

i24NEWS is one of the sponsors of the Israel Premier Tech cycling team