Tour de France enters final stage in Paris with Israeli team among riders

The riders of the 2023 Tour de France are being welcomed in Paris with the Israeli team, Premier tech, among them as the cycling race entered its final stage on Sunday.

Israeli cyclists showed a strong performance having won one stage in the world-famous competition, Stage 9. Ahead of the race’s wrap up, i24NEWS spoke with one of the team’s owners Ron Baron, the founder of the Israel Cycling Academy.

“For someone who started this team with the dream of bringing Israeli riders to the Tour de France, this is a dream come true. You have to rub your eyes to believe it’s happening,” he said.

“One billion people all over the world, from China to South America to Canada are watching the Israeli name (written on jerseys) and the Israeli team and the Israeli success and it is heartwarming,” Baron added.

One billion people are indeed expected to watch the final stage as the teams will cross the finish line in the French capital. Champion-in-waiting Jonas Vingegaard will lead the Tour de France peloton into Paris. He described the race as "the best in the world" after three intense weeks that started in Spain’s Bilbao on July 1.

i24NEWS is one of the sponsors of the Israel Premier Tech cycling team