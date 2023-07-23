Denmark's Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France

A strong showing for the Israel Premier Tech team, that went into the final day having already won one stage in the world-famous competition

Jonas Vingegaard won his second successive Tour de France on Sunday after Jordi Meeus claimed the final stage honors on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

This year's tour saw strong showing from the Israel Premier Tech team, which went into the final day having already won one stage in the world-famous competition and participates in the majority of the breakaways.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683167772312731650 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Sunday, Denmark's Vingegaard of the Jumbo-Visma team crossed the finish line after the 21-day race 7min 29sec ahead of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, the champion in 2020 and 2021.

Pogacar's UAE teammate Adam Yates of Great Britain rounded out the top three podium.

Vingegaard's winning margin was the largest since 2014 when Italian Vincenzo Nibali took the fabled champion's yellow jersey by 7min 39sec.

"I enjoyed fighting for this win with 'Pogi' and Yates, but now I'm just looking forward to having a nice dinner here in Paris with my family," said the champion.

"It was a long, hard race and one day ran into another but there's a feeling of being proud and happy. Winning for the second time is amazing with all the Danish people here. I hope to come back to take a third win, at least try it."

i24NEWS is one of the sponsors of the Israel Premier Tech cycling team