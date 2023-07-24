During pre-game coverage of Real Madrid vs AC Milan at the Rose Bowl, the former soccer player swayed before losing his balance and finally fell forward

Retired professional soccer player Shaka Hislop fell unconscious during an on-air interview with co-host Dan Thomas on Sunday night, who later told viewers that Hislop had regained consciousness.

Hislop, a former soccer player for professional teams in the UK and Trinidad and Tobago, was on air as an analyst for ESPN. He passed out right before Sunday's game at the Rose Bowl.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683298377788960768 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hislop and Thomas appeared live, speaking about an upcoming friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid. During the live segment, the Englishman could be seen swaying before losing his balance and finally fell forward.

Thomas called out Hislop’s name, then said "we need some help.”

The co-host later tweeted, “Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683299772785123328 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“As it stands, It’s good news,” Thomas told viewers during the match’s halftime.

“He’s conscious; he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. [He’s] not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him,” Thomas described his co-host Hislop.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683318402671157248 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Obviously, [it’s] far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka is conscious. And we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live — there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst the family,” he assured.

ARIS MESSINIS / AFP Trinidad and Tobago's goalkeeper Shaka Hislop stretches during a training session at "In der Ahe" stadium in Rotenburg, northern Germany.

Hislop, 54, played as a professional goalkeeper from 1992–2007. He was most famous with Newcastle United. His other teams were Reading, Portsmouth, West Ham United and FC Dallas. Internationally the Englishman represented Trinidad and Tobago at the country’s first-ever World Cup in 2006, finally joining ESPN in 2008