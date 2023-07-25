After collapsing on the court and being transported to the hospital, Bronny is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest during practice with his college basketball team, a family spokesperson said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old collapsed on the court while training with his University of Southern California teammates on Monday in Los Angeles.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement to AFP.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683849691224481792 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bronny committed to playing for the USC Trojans in May after becoming one of the top prospects in U.S. high school basketball.

His famous father - the NBA's all-time leading scorer as well as a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player - has long spoken of his desire to extend his career in order to play in the league with his son.

Teen star James could be eligible for the NBA Draft after one season for the Trojans, and some analysts have already marked James as a likely top-10 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.