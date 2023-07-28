Russian Olympic chief accuses IOC of siding with Ukraine

The IOC urged sensitivity when handling Ukrainian athletes, after a fencer was disqualified for not shaking her Russian opponent's hand

The chief of Russia’s Olympic Committee on Friday accused the International Olympic Committee of picking sides after it urged its sports federations to show sensitivity when handling Ukrainian athletes.

"The statement in question indicates that the IOC determined for itself and picked a side in the political conflict, (and) began to act in the interests of this side," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Telegram.

The day prior, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified at the World Fencing Championships after refusing to shake the hand of her beaten Russian opponent Anna Smirnova. According to the rules of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), the two fencers must shake hands.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684551543368847360 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Following the incident, the IOC urged international federations to "handle situations involving Ukrainian and individual neutral athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity.”

According to Pozdnyakov, such remarks "clearly showed the duplicity of the so-called recommendations, criteria, and parameters.”

"Now we have been involuntarily but clearly shown the attitude which absolutely any Russian will face at international competitions. Olympism is officially being made a tool controlled from the outside in the interests of a geopolitical order to neutralize our citizens and organization in sports."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684844298968154113 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC imposed sporting sanctions on Moscow and its ally Minsk, but earlier this year, it recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete as individuals in qualifying events under a neutral flag and with no anthem.

The decision provoked protest from both Kyiv and its athletes, criticizing the IOC for placing the human rights of Russian athletes above theirs. This resulted in Ukraine barring their athletes from competing at events where Russians and Belarusians were – tennis being the exception as it has been since the invasion as they compete as individuals.